ORLANDO, Fl. - One in five adults in the U.S. suffers with chronic pain.
Traditionally, doctors have used medications, medical devices and surgery to treat chronic pain, but at least one doctor thinks there is a better way.
“So, the misnomer is that there's always something structural wrong. And the real answer is there's rarely something structural wrong,” said orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. David Hanscom.
Dr. Hanscom believes that doctors should treat chronic pain by treating the root causes, like lack of sleep.
“Forty percent of Americans don't sleep. We know that actual lack of sleep actually causes chronic back pain, causes it. It's not the result of chronic pain. It causes chronic pain,” explained Hanscom.
He also believes in a technique called expressive writing, where you write down your thoughts and then tear them up. It's a form of meditation that helps people separate from their negative thoughts, which add stress to the body, causing pain.
“I would say within four to six weeks after people started expressive writing, started getting better sleep, symptoms would drop down dramatically,” Dr. Hanscom said.
Some experts say what you eat also helps.
Studies revealed turmeric, cloves, capsaicin, ginger and fish oil can all improve chronic pain.
One study from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center found more than half the patients with neck or back pain were able to stop taking prescription painkillers after being on fish oil supplements for 75 days.
Essential oils could also help with chronic pain. A study from South Korea found eucalyptus oil reduced pain, swelling and inflammation for patients after knee replacement surgery.