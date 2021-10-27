HOUSTON — Ten years ago, Marie Bott was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and as the disease progressed, she wasn't able to do the things she loves.
"I totally lost my ability to swim. When I tried to swim, I would just go right to the bottom," Bott recalled.
But then, Bott was referred to a trial using stem cells to treat Parkinson's.
"This kind of treatment approach will actually address maybe halting the progression of the disease, which would be very powerful," explained Dr. Mya Schiess, the director of the Movement Disorder Subspecialty Clinic at UTHealth Neurosciences.
In the trial, Parkinson's patients are injected with a single dose of stem cells with varying concentrations from a healthy adult's bone marrow. Then, they are followed for a year after the infusion. All the patients had improvements in motor function, reduction in inflammatory markers in the blood, and an increased ability to perform daily functions. Bott said the infusion of stem cells also had a surprising side effect.
"My skin became much younger looking, so much so that friends said to me had I changed my beauty regimen because I didn't appear to be so wrinkled," Bott shared.
But she mostly credits the treatment for allowing her to continue her daily activities, like making breakfast and walking her dog.
"It just makes for a happier, more productive life if you can do the things you like to do," exclaimed Bott, who has been able to get back to swimming.
Schiess said the phase-one trial is the first of its kind done in the United States with FDA approval. A phase-two trial is already in the works and started recruiting in March. Schiess said patients from the first trial, like Bott, are not able to participate in this trial.