ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Creating colorful artwork helps 69-year-old Christy Hart control some of the dark thoughts she’s struggled with most of her life.
“I can remember my senior year of high school being extremely depressed,” recalled Christy.
At age 40, Christy's depression again became overwhelming.
“I got Prozac, and it was like somebody took a paper bag off my head and the world existed outside” Christy explained.
Then in her 60’s, health issues, combined with the pandemic, sent her spiraling once again.
“I didn't take pleasure in much anymore,” said Christy.
Already taking the antidepressant Effexor, Christy found out about a groundbreaking study at Washington University School of Medicine.
“The worst news about it is we usually don't know in advance that someone's depression is gonna be treatment-resistant. We still, in this day and age, use a trial-and-error approach,” said psychiatrist Dr. Eric Lenze.
Lenze found that adding the anti-psychotic medication aripiprazole can help.
“The underlying idea is if you take two antidepressants from different classes, you may have a higher chance of getting better from depression,” explained Lenze.
According to Dr. Lenze, 30 percent of the treatment-resistant patients finally found relief.
“It was a pretty remarkable change really quickly,” said Christy.
She now uses another drug called Bupropion along with Effexor and says the combo has changed her life.
“Being happy is a nice thing, you know. More energy, less sleeping. People don't realize what depression does until you start to get help,” Christy said.
“Just because it's been called treatment-resistant doesn't mean give up hope,” added Dr. Lenze.
Many older adults are already taking several medications for conditions such as high blood pressure, cardiac issues or diabetes, and switching to new antidepressants or adding other psychiatric drugs can be complicated.
Experts say because depression and anxiety in older adults may accelerate cognitive decline, there’s an urgency to find more effective treatment strategies.
Mental health professionals recommend seeking help as soon as possible if you or someone you know is struggling with depression.
A recent study led by a Harvard doctor found that use of intravenous ketamine off label was a promising alternative to electroconvulsive therapy.