Health Beat: Treating treatment-resistant epilepsy

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – Just over a year ago, Sarah Patty's son Johnny had brain surgery.
Johnny has epilepsy; his stiff and jerking movements started when he was two and got increasingly worse over time.
“He had seizures that were starting from only one part of his brain,” said Dr. Fernando Galan, pediatric epileptologist at Nemours Children’s Hospital.
Unfortunately, medications didn’t work for Johnny.
“If you fail more than two anti-seizure medication trials at appropriate doses, then you're classified as treatment resistant,” Dr. Galan explained. “We do know that outcomes are better the earlier you do surgery.”
Today, non-pharmaceutical options include ketogenic diets that limit sugar and carbs and have been proven for some to ease, and even cure, seizures.
Experts say Vagus nerve stimulation controls seizures by sending small pulses of energy that can regulate the brain’s excitability.
There is also laser interstitial thermal therapy, which uses a tiny laser fiber to deliver heat directly into the epileptic lesion.
The final option for Johnny included surgery.
“He underwent a surgery that's called a right temporal lobectomy. So, we removed his temporal lobe and we were able to stop his seizures,” explained Dr. Galan.
Recovery took a bit of time, but one month after surgery, Sarah had her rambunctious little boy back.
“I never would've guessed that our son would be this active,” she exclaimed.
Johnny’s speech improved after surgery. Doctors believe the area of the brain causing the epilepsy may have also been impacting his speech.
Depending on the type of epileptic surgery, up to 70 percent of children will remain seizure free long-term, according to Dr. Galan.
Experts say there’s always a risk the seizures can return, usually because the extent of where the seizures were coming from is larger than what was expected.