BOSTON, Ma. – As families prepare for holiday get-togethers, experts say with three viruses circulating, the threat of a tripledemic looms.
From infants at daycare, to preschoolers and grade school students, your kids are, once again, in close quarters all day with other kids.
Massachusetts General Hospital pediatric infectious disease expert, Dr. Vandana Madhavan, said: “Remember, also, they've had two plus years where they haven't had that ongoing exposure to this virus and that virus. Their immune systems are not on that same level of constant vigilance.”
All that togetherness means kids may need added virus protection. The updated COVID boosters became available for kids ages 5 to 11 in mid-October.
“So, this booster not only continues to protect against the original SARS-Co2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19, but has a specific component that helps protect against Omicron,” Madhavan explained.
Dr. Madhavan says parents should also make sure everyone in the family is vaccinated against the flu. She says kids can get their COVID booster and flu shot at the same visit. Even if parents have waited until now, it’s still not too late.
“In many years, we see two different peaks of influenza,” Dr. Madhavan said.
The doctor warned parents of children under the age of two to be aware of the symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It causes cold-like symptoms but can lead to inflamed airways and pneumonia in babies.
There are no approved vaccines available for RSV, which spreads from touching an infected person, so family members showing signs of a cold, like a runny nose or cough, should avoid contact with young babies.
Finally, since the flu shot may take up to two weeks before it protects against the virus, a flu shot now may ease the pain of a springtime surge.