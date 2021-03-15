PITTSBURGH - Jane Ellen Keenan is a cancer warrior, battling triple negative breast cancer since 2013. She had six months of chemotherapy and surgery. The cancer was gone for a time.
"Because it's a triple negative, the recurrence rate is fairly high and two years later..." Keenan shared.
The cancer returned to her lung. Her next therapy caused her wrists to swell. Another caused painful sores on her feet.
"When I talked to Dr. [Adam] Brufsky," Keenan recalled, "I said, 'Okay, that one didn't work. What else you have?'"
After two failed therapies, Keenan qualified for a drug called Trodelvy. It's what doctors call an antibody-drug conjugate.
"And what that means is that we take an antibody, which binds to a protein on the cancer cell, and we attach chemotherapy to it," said Brufsky, the director of the Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. "It's kind of like a magic bullet."
Trodelvy is an infusion. Keenan receives the drug on days one and eight of a 21-day cycle. For now, it's stopped the cancer from growing.
"We, as docs, know that once you've been through a lot of chemotherapy for metastatic triple negative breast cancer, you know, you don't do very well, but these people did," Brufsky explained. "A lot of them did incredibly well."
Brufsky said Trodelvy is not a cure, but it gives patients quality of life.
A retired veterinarian, Keenan said she takes her cues from the animals she spent a career treating.
"They do not complain," Keenan shared. "They just do what they need to do and move forward, and that's what you have to do."
Brufsky said Trodelvy also has what he called a bystander effect, meaning the drug is released not only into the cancer cell, but it also killed cancer cells outside the target. He said the side effects include some digestive issues, low white blood cell count, making patients more susceptible to infection, and in the case of some patients like Keenan, hair loss.