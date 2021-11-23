LOS ANGELES — From the superstars — Alex Trebek, Steve Jobs, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Patrick Swayze, Michael Landon, and Pavarotti — to the stars of our own families, pancreatic cancer does not discriminate.
"It is the silent killer," stated James McReynolds.
Treatment may involve radiation, surgery and chemotherapy, but often, pancreatic cancer is resistant to drugs.
Researchers at UC San Diego and Moores Cancer Center are developing a new tumor-penetrating therapy. A peptide called iRGD is given with chemotherapy and can break through the fibrous tissue protecting the cancer.
"It kind of travels through the microenvironment, and along with that, the drugs that are co-administered can do the same," explained Dr. Andrew Lowy, a surgical oncologist at Moores Cancer Center, UC San Diego.
In lab mice, you can see within 15 minutes of being injected with the iRGD therapy the drugs penetrate the tumor. In a small study, the tumors stopped growing in 93% of the patients given iRGD. Fifty percent had their tumors shrink.
"That's an unheard of number, essentially in pancreas cancer," Lowy continued.
Now, a larger national study is planned in the next year.
"If everything worked out as we hope, we could get more efficacy with less side effects to achieve a better result, and that would really be a home run," said Lowy.
None of the patients in the smaller clinical trial reported any significant side effects, and this is good news not only for pancreatic cancer, but this therapy could be adapted for several other hard-to-treat cancers.