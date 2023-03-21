COLUMBUS, Oh. - Steven Porter is his family’s historian, curating old photos and tracing his roots on genealogy websites.
There's no history of cancer in his family, but as a former smoker, Porter's doctor advised him to get screened.
“In 2022, I went and that's when they found the solid nodule. They took enough of it during the biopsy that they knew they had it all,” Porter recalled.
He acknowledges that he’s lucky and in the minority.
Only six percent of all Americans eligible for lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan actually get it done.
There’s now a new program to detect tiny lung spots, or nodules, that might otherwise go undetected.
Ohio State researchers and clinicians have created a system to evaluate all CT scans, not just those of lung cancer patients.
“If they've had a heart attack. If they've had a motor vehicle accident. If they've had pneumonia and they undergo a CT scan,” explained Ohio State Wexner Medical Center interventional pulmonologist Dr. Jasleen Pannu.
The team uses artificial intelligence to evaluate written radiology reports.
“If there is a radiologist that has reported a lung nodule of a certain size, these can be flagged and followed up,” Dr. Pannu explained.
When nodules are detected unexpectedly, the patient’s CT scan is further evaluated so they won’t fall through the cracks. Steven Porter’s screening was scheduled but either way, he knows the importance of catching the cancer early.
Dr. Pannu said at Ohio State alone, 1,000 new, early-stage cancers could be caught by screening lung nodules found unexpectedly.
She said when patients come into the hospital for emergency treatment and undergo CT scans, tiny nodules can be overlooked because the medical team is focused on the emergency at hand.