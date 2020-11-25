NEW HAVEN, Conn. - When diagnosing a brain aneurysm, doctors see a balloon or bulge in vessels. But which aneurysms need treatment and which will be harmless? Dr. Charles Matouk, a neurovascular surgeon at Yale University, and his colleagues are testing a new imaging technique that allows them to examine the vessel wall. First, a patient gets an MRI scan, then he receives an IV injection in his hand of a special dye. Then, the patient is scanned again.
"So that dye that you're injecting, in an IV, in your hand, will get picked up in the wall of this very tiny, two or three-millimeter aneurysm," explained Matouk, vice chair of clinical affairs for the Department of Neurosurgery and chief of neurovascular surgery at Yale School of Medicine.
Matouk said an aneurysm that has bled will light up on the scan almost like it has a halo around it. Because most small aneurysms don't bleed, if an aneurysm does not light up, immediate treatment might not be necessary.
"The implication is that if we don't see enhancement and the aneurysm is small, and most small aneurysms don't bleed, then maybe those are aneurysms that can be safely watched," Matouk described.
That eliminates the need for immediate brain surgery.
The Yale team said the MRI imaging it is using has a 3-Tesla magnet which is a stronger magnet, but it's still a system that is available at most hospitals across the U.S., so the technique can be made widely available.