DENVER, Co. - Some of the negative images of aging are being replaced with the 60 plus crowd now making the most out of life.
“Someone said this to me a long time ago, that age is a number. It's a number," said Brenda Mosby. "And we mentally put these caveats on top of it. And it's like, that doesn't make sense.”
Brenda will not let that number define her.
“I am surprised to say, at 68, I am on no medications," Brenda added. "I just feel so good. And I feel happy all the time.”
In just the past few years, Brenda married, started studying ballet and has taken center stage in a play. She was able to accomplish all of that as a blind person.
“I lost my sight, and I found my vision," Brenda said. "My life after blindness has been a fairytale.”
Yale University researchers found that people with an upbeat, optimistic view of getting older lived an average of seven and a half years longer than their negative peers.
“There's been tons of studies that have shown that being optimistic in life somehow it's this, you know, your mind playing tricks on your body, where you just have a healthier perspective in life,” explained Aditi Gurkar, cell biologist and aging expert at the University of Pittsburgh.
Some ways to adjust your attitude toward aging are finding positive role models and not blaming your age. Experts urge people to stop turning down fun opportunities and never say you’re too old to do something.
Research also highlights the importance of finding your purpose. A study out of Boston University found that having a purpose lowered the risk of death for men by 20 percent, and 34 percent in women.
For Brenda, she has found her groove.
“My purpose is to be an example of love and joy and happiness in everything I do,” said Brenda.
Conversely, research at Berkley found that a negative attitude about growing older could increase your risk of dementia, heart disease and even menopausal symptoms.
One theory is that poor mental health can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as substance abuse, poor diet and lack of exercise.