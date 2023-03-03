ORLANDO, Fl. - It’s no secret that vitamin D is critical to balancing many areas of a person's health.
From pediatric broken bones to cluster headaches, health experts are still learning just how powerful the “sunshine vitamin” is, especially when it comes to fighting off viruses.
Dr. Ivan Castro at Private Health MD said: “The main effect that we’re talking about in vitamin D really has to do with the immune system itself in just fighting off the virus rather than counteracting some of these things, such as blood clotting and reversing low oxygen levels.”
"We know that in our patients’ specimens that were removed and put into tissue culture, vitamin D shuts down the stromal cells," said Dr. Jeffrey Drebin at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
A person can get vitamin D in three ways: through the skin, from their diet and from medically prescribed supplements.
The National Institutes of Health recommends 400 international units of vitamin D for newborns up to 12 months, 600 for children and adults up to 70-years-old as well as breastfeeding women, and 800 international units for adults 71 and up.
For people close to the normal vitamin D level of 30, health experts recommend adding more vitamin D to your diet.
“…for example, mushrooms, salmon, halibut, herring. Milk is fortified with vitamin D, eggs, that sort of thing," said Dr. Castro.
The standard treatment for vitamin D deficiency involves supplements.
A healthcare provider can recommend how much a person needs and how often they need to take it.