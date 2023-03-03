Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

Increasingly rainy and windy with a brief wintry mix this evening changing to rain; wintry mix lasting longer in the Poconos, where 1-3" of snow and sleet plus a glaze of ice possible. Winds may gust 30-40mph. Rainfall up to 1"..

Tonight

