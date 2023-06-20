ORLANDO, Fl. - What started as an outpatient procedure to remove a cyst turned into a near death experience for Cheryl Thompson.
“I had two collapsed lungs, double pneumonia, an infection running through my body, and my heart had stopped,” Thompson painfully recalled.
Thompson survived but the trauma suffered during her 10 days in the ICU was life-altering.
Brian Peach, a critical care nurse and assistant professor at University of Central Florida, is leading a study on patients who endure post intensive care syndrome, or PICS.
Studies have shown as many as 80 percent of patients who are in intensive care suffer from PTSD. A third are unable to go back to work in the first year following their hospitalization.
Experts say a virtual reality headset is helping patients cope with exposure therapy.
It transports patients into the ICU with sights and sounds, but also with smells to help them overcome their fears. Researchers say they can physically see the distress in their patients.
“We can see that they get sweaty, we can see that they clench their jaw,” explained UCF Restores clinician, Quentin Smith.
The sound of lawnmowers and weedwhackers reminded Thompson of her hospital bed inflating.
“I couldn't let myself fall asleep because I was so terrified that if I slept I would wake up with a tube in my throat,” she said.
After 10 sessions over a two-week period, Thompson says she felt her anxiety slip away.
“It's just been so different and I am so much better than I was,” she said with relief.
ICU patients usually experience these triggers immediately after going home, and they persist months and even years later.
Virtual reality exposure therapy has been proven highly successful with first responders, military personnel and veterans. Studies show they overcome PTSD at much higher rates than the national standard.