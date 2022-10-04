BALTIMORE — It's one of the most critical health problems for Americans. More than two-thirds of all adults are overweight or obese. Losing weight reduces the risk of chronic diseases, like Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.
"Our study is one of the first to suggest a benefit of losing excess weight in helping reduce colorectal polyps, which may help reduce colorectal cancer," said Kathryn Hughes Barry, a cancer epidemiologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Barry and her colleagues used data from 17,000 men and women in a prostate, lung, colorectal, and ovarian cancer screening trial. The participants were between the ages of 55 and 74. The researchers found that for overweight or obese adults, losing just two pounds per decade decreased a person's risk of polyps, which can develop into colorectal cancer.
"When we looked at weight loss, we found there was a 46% decreased risk of these polyps for people who lost weight," Barry said.
The researchers said gaining about six pounds or more every five years was associated with a 30% increased risk of polyps. Barry said there are other preventive measures people can take to lower risk, including exercising regularly and eating a fiber-rich diet, including whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.
"Lowering intake of red meat and processed meats, like deli meat," Barry also suggested.
Barry also emphasized the importance of regular colorectal cancer screenings. The recommendation for most adults is to have a colonoscopy at age 45, instead of 50, unless you have a family history of colorectal cancer, in which case your doctor may recommend an even earlier screening.