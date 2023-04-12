ORLANDO, Fl. - From hip and knee replacements to back and heart surgeries, millions of procedures are performed every year.
But what should you ask your doctor before going under the knife?
First, find out if the surgery is really necessary.
“If it gets to the point where they’re miserable, can’t sleep at night, then we mutually make the decision to proceed with the surgery,” said Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, orthopedic shoulder surgeon at Mercy Medical Center.
Doctors estimate 11 percent of medical procedures are unnecessary.
Questions to ask include why the procedure is needed, are there any other treatments, is surgery typically recommended for your condition and what would happen if you don’t have the surgery.
Next, the patient should find out what they should expect after surgery.
Ask how many people out of 100 with your condition who get this surgery typically feel better afterward, what’s the likelihood that you will fully recover and what the cost would be.
You can get a sense of your surgeon’s skills by asking how many of these procedures they have performed.
“If there’s ever a time where you feel like yes, something’s just not right here, get that second opinion, find somebody who may be a better fit for you,” said Dr. Parag Sanghvi, associate professor at UCSD.
Especially, if your current doctor is not proposing any alternatives.
If you have already had your surgery, doctors say one of the biggest mistakes is doing too much too soon.
Follow your post-surgical instructions for the best long-term recovery.