ORLANDO, Fl. - You may have heard that calcium supplements are a good way to improve your health.
Research is showing that might not be the case.
A large study out of Johns Hopkins found that taking calcium supplements can negatively affect your heart's health.
“Just using calcium supplements was independently associated with this increased risk of developing Atherosclerosis,” explained Dr. Erin Michos, preventive cardiologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Experts say calcium supplements can also cause side effects like bloating, constipation and kidney stones.
A study published in the journal Neurology also found that women who took calcium supplements showed an increased risk for developing dementia.
Dr. Michos says the results of the largest research to date are inconclusive about the benefits of taking calcium supplements to build strong bones.
“For individuals who are already meeting their recommended daily allowance, there’s no evidence that more is better, even for bone health or fracture reduction.” said Dr. Michos.
Dietary sources of calcium do not pose the same risks.
“I recommend for my patients, the safest thing to do is to try to get their calcium through their diet. We think that the body processes calcium very differently when it comes from food sources versus supplements,” Michos said.
Foods like milk, yogurt and almonds are excellent sources of calcium.
The recommended dietary allowance of calcium for most adults is 1,000 milligrams a day. For women ages 51 and older and men ages 71 and older, it’s 1,200 milligrams.
If you have a calcium deficiency, talk to your doctor about whether taking calcium supplements could be beneficial.