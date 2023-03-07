Columbus, Oh. - Video games have a bad reputation and are linked to youth obesity and vision problems with excessive use.
Although some experts say, when used in medical applications, video games can train people with degenerative diseases to improve their balance and help adolescents with ADHD improve their thinking skills.
But what about when it comes to memory?
“An active mind might be a protected mind," said Dr. Michelle Humeidan at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "You’re exercising your brain, your neurons, your neuro function.”
A University of Vermont, Burlington study found kids who played video games for three hours a day or more performed better on cognitive skills tests involving working memory compared to kids who never played video games.
For older adults, researchers from Columbia University and Duke University found that crossword puzzles held an advantage over video games in terms of memory functioning.
Experts found there was less brain shrinkage, which is associated with Alzheimer’s disease, for those who worked crossword puzzles compared to those who played video games. David Albertson believes it. He does crossword puzzles every day.
“I’ve been doing it for over 50 years, probably 60 years,” said Albertson.
Helping to solve the puzzle of memory loss.
Researchers found that crossword puzzles not only benefited those with early stages of cognitive decline, but also people in the later stages.