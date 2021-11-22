LOS ANGELES — For 75-year-old Don Somerville, memories of the past can be spotted all around his house.
Somerville has lived a long, full life; a soldier, a singer, a lawyer, and now a cancer survivor.
"Whenever you tell people pancreatic cancer, people go, 'Oh, I'm sorry.' You already know they are basically, you know, writing you off right as you sit there," Somerville shared.
But Dr. Ahmad Abou Abbass, a hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgeon at Mission Hospital in Viejo, California, is not going to let that happen. He used a new state-of-the-art robotic Whipple procedure to laparoscopically remove Somerville's cancer.
"It's like driving a machine and I sit on the machine and actually every move I do, it translates into a movement in the robot," Abbass explained.
The Whipple procedure creates tiny incisions in the abdomen, about the size of a pencil head, to reach the pancreas.
"For cancers in the head of the pancreas, it entails removing the head of the pancreas with all the other organs and doing all that reconstruction," Abbass continued.
The Whipple uses a 3D camera that magnifies the area nine times. Instead of recovery taking up to 10 days in the hospital, patients experience less pain, and many go home in four days.
"They are up and walking next day," Abbass said.
For Somerville, after surgery followed by chemotherapy, he now has more life to live and more memories to make.
"I am so happy with that outcome," he said.
Pancreatic cancer is so hard to treat because it's usually not detected until later stages. Early symptoms include jaundice, irritated skin, a dull pain in the belly or upper abdomen, weight loss, orange-colored urine, nausea, and blood clots.