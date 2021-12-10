HOUSTON — Some chip-like devices are actually implants that pack a powerful punch.
"This is the first one that can deliver this megawatt amount of power safely," explained Kaiyuan Yang.
Without using wires, the implant can power multiple biostimulators from a single transmitter outside the body, allowing devices such as spinal cord stimulators to wirelessly send signals to relieve pain.
"What we want is a wireless network that can tap into the natural network of the body," explained Jacob Robinson.
Currently, spinal cord stimulators are connected to the stimulation point by electronic wires. Implanting the wires can be challenging.
"If you've ever done a renovation in your house, you have to rip apart your walls if I want to run cables around," Robinson said, describing the procedure.
Now, imagine doing that with your spine, but without the wires, the incision to place the implant is much smaller and less invasive.
"As we make these bio-electronic devices smaller and smaller, the procedures become less risky for the patients," Robinson said.
"It will cause minimal infection and other complications and make surgery implantation easier," Yang agreed.
The researchers also said the implant may one day be used for pacemakers.
The implant can be positioned at different parts of the cardiac chambers and controlled by a transmitter outside the body. The scientists said they are a few years away from human clinical trials on the technology.