ORLANDO, Fla. - When Pat Wloch hits the nature trail near her home, she's never without two things: her smartphone and glucose tablets. Wloch has type-one diabetes and unpredictable blood sugar levels.
"I'm what people used to call a brittle diabetic," she shared. "I can be 150, 200, and then a half an hour later, I can be 40."
Wloch manages her diabetes with the help of a continuous glucose monitor, or CGM, and an insulin pump. A tiny sensor on her abdomen measures glucose levels; a wireless transmitter sends the information to her smartphone.
Wloch was part of the WISDM trial, Wireless Innovation for Seniors with Diabetes Mellitus. One group used glucose monitor; the other used finger sticks and test strips to track blood glucose changes.
"People who had the continuous glucose monitor had less hypoglycemia, had fewer low blood sugar reactions, no matter how we defined it," explained Dr. Richard Pratley, diabetes program head at AdventHealth Translational Research Institute and medical director at the AdventHealth Diabetes Institute.
The study also found 81% of the adults assigned CGMs were still using the devices full-time, six months later.
"There's this kind of bias that older individuals are not adept with technology," Pratley said, "and we proved that wrong."
"I like using it on my phone, just because the phone is with me all the time," Wloch said.
Continuous glucose monitors have been used by diabetes patients for the past decade, but not all CGMs are covered by Medicare. A proposed federal rule to cover all CGMs may soon allow people with diabetes more choice in the type of diabetes technology they are able to use. That change may take place this spring.