NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Warren and Morris Counties in New Jersey, and Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties in Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on untreated surfaces and in higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation is moving into the advisory area early this afternoon. It will likely begin briefly as a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Freezing rain should continue and become slightly steadier late this afternoon, continuing through the evening hours. Temperatures will rise during the evening and overnight hours, with remaining precipitation becoming plain rain before tapering off late tonight. Note that in the Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Morristown areas, precipitation may be predominantly plain rain through the entirety of the event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&