SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Alec McMorris' life changed forever in one moment.
"That was kind of the last time that I took steps with two feet," McMorris recalled.
McMorris was removing a tire from the road when a car sent him flying 30 feet. He lost one of his legs, but he gained a new perspective.
"This gave me a lot of direction, a lot of drive," McMorris shared.
McMorris was called on to be the first person in the world to test the first truly bionic leg.
"I love anytime I get the call to go up there, what are we going to push today? What boundaries are we going to try to test?" he said.
The leg is designed to be lighter, stronger, and faster than any prosthetic invented before.
"It's the first device that can really replicate the biomechanical functional of the biological legs," explained Tommaso Lenzi, the director of the bionic engineering lab and assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Utah.
Lenzi's team at the University of Utah is creating the self-powered prosthetic leg with computer processors and motorized joints in the ankle and knee. Smart sensors pick up electrical signals from the skin.
"It looks if there's load on it, if it's moving in the space, if it's impacting the ground, and that's one thing that it does to understand what the user wants to do," Lenzi explained.
Based on that real-time data, it provides power to the motors in the joints to assist in walking, standing up, and walking stairs.
"We'll do a test or something and Lenzi will look at me and be like, well, now you're the fastest person to ever walk on a power leg in the world," McMorris shared.
Now, McMorris is using what he's learning in the lab and transferring it to the playing field as an assistant coach.
"Teaching yourself boundaries, accountability, discipline, how to work hard, how to work through adversity when hard things hit," expressed McMorris.
Lenzi and his team just received two grants to further advance the technology. One is a $2.2 million award from the National Institutes of Health and the other a $600,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. If all goes well, he hopes to get it on the market in the next five years.