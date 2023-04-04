COLUMBUS, Oh. - Cato Coleman is a registered dietician who works in food service, but a few years ago, his allergies became too much for him to handle.
“I was having trouble breathing through my nose and chewing at the same time,” Coleman remembered.
He was diagnosed with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps, which were wrecking his sense of taste and smell.
Dr. Adam Spiess, an ear, nose and throat surgeon at Ohio ENT & Allergy, removed the polyps. Last year, the doctor recommended Coleman try a new device designed called XHance.
“It is different because it delivers the medications higher up in the nose,” said Spiess.
XHance is inserted in a person’s nose and mouth. As the user exhales, a common medication called fluticasone is delivered deep into the sinuses, where over-the-counter nasal sprays can’t reach. Dr. Spiess says the device has reduced his patients’ symptoms.
Cato has been using XHance daily for almost a year. He’s regained his sense of smell and as a bonus, he’s sleeping better than he has in years.
The XHance system is FDA-approved but needs to be prescribed by doctors for patients with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps.
There are clinical trials underway for patients who have chronic sinusitis without nasal polyps.