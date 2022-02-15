(Ivanhoe Newswire), -- Music is proving to be a really powerful tool.. more effective than medications in some cases, and without any negative side effects.
Watch as the sound of swan lake transports Marta Gonzalez back to a time when she was the prima ballerina.
Marta is 71-years-old and suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
But she's using music to bring back lost memories.
"Some of them have just been sitting like stone and they hear a familiar melody, and they start to open their eyes and vocalize, and tap and snap," said Founder and Executive Director of Music Mends Minds Inc. Carol Rosenstein.
Researchers say music storage cells in our brain do not succumb to the disease process.
Music doesn't just impact our brain.
A review of 23 studies, covering 15 hundred patients, found that listening to music reduced heart rate, blood pressure, and anxiety in heart disease patients.
And a Harvard study proved cardiac patients who listened to music recovered from heart attack and stroke faster.
"Somehow the music releases the elixirs that allow us to respond," Rosenstein said.
A study out of UC Irvine found healthy adults age 60 to 85 without previous musical experience improved their processing speed and memory after just three months of piano lessons and practice.
Whereas the control group showed no changes.
Other studies have also found that music helps with depression and anxiety as well.