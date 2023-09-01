HACKENSACK, Nj. - Summer is filled with lots of fun in the sun.
“Excess sun exposure can lead to skin cancers of which melanoma is one,” cautioned Dr. Andrew Pecora, oncologist at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer and affects some people more than others.
“We see melanoma more commonly in fair-skinned people who don’t have a lot of pigment to protect themselves from the ultraviolet radiation of the sun,” said Dr. Pecora.
But that doesn’t mean people with darker skin tones aren't at risk.
Experts say even though they have a lower risk of getting skin cancer, by the time most African Americans get a diagnosis, it has already spread to other parts of their body. The five-year survival rate for black skin cancer patients is 70 percent, while it’s 94 percent for white patients.
Doctors say the key to higher survival rates is detecting it before the cancer has spread.
“If you add metastatic melanoma, almost 100% of people died,” Dr. Pecora said.
The American Academy of Dermatology urges people with darker complexions to use tinted mineral sunscreen with an SPF of 30. Experts say the tint from the sunscreen helps to block out more light.
Other things that can help are wearing a hat and ultraviolet protection clothing.