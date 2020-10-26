As the COVID-19 case count continues to climb, Pennsylvania's State Health Secretary is urging everyone to take mitigation efforts seriously.
And with the "most wonderful time of the year" just around the corner she's asking everyone to reconsider who they invite to their big holiday dinners.
Health experts have been warning that as soon the temperatures start dropping, COVID 19 cases would start rising and they were right. New cases numbers are echoing the spikes Pennsylvania saw at its peak during the spring, couple that with COVID fatigue -- people want things to resume back to "normal." -- and some questioning if "herd immunity" may just be the way to go. PA State Secretary of Health Rachel Levine says no.
"All public health officials, local officials and federal officials do not agree with that strategy that means basically letting it burn," said Levine.
She says while she might sound like a broken record: masks, social distancing and washing your hands is still the best defense and while large gatherings have long been frowned upon she says people will need to reconsider smaller gatherings as well and the timing could not be worse. Thanksgiving is in one month and the holiday season is set to get into full swing a time when family matters most.
"Unfortunately at this time in a global pandemic of COVID-19 as we approach the holidays we need to rethink those gatherings, we need to think more and more about gatherings being virtual or only staying with your family that you live with," said Levine.
She knows that is a huge sacrifice that will dampen a lot people's holiday spirits.
"That is what is being recommended by the CDC and that's what we are recommending as well, as people plan for the holidays," she said.
But, could very well prevent your family from getting the virus.