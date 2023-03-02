How do hospitals across the state, country and world compare? Newsweek released it's list of the world's best hospitals for 2023.
The publication ranked more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries, based on hospital quality data, medical experts' opinions and questionnaires from patients.
Of the 414 U.S. hospitals to make the list, 27 are from Pennsylvania.
Here's where the hospitals in our area fall on the list of 414:
- 103 - Reading Hospital
- 116 - St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem
- 122 - Doylestown Hospital
- 246 - Geisinger Medical Center
- 365 - Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
The full rankings and scores are on Newsweek's website.