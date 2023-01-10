Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is making a remarkable recovery thanks largely to the immediate medical attention he received from team doctors.
Hamlin's heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during a Monday Night Football game on January 2 against the Bengals.
Within minutes, Hamlin was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). An automated external defibrillator (AED) was used on the field to bring back his heartbeat.
Most people who suffer a cardiac event are not so lucky. Few of us have a team of medical professionals following us about our daily lives. An episode can happen in one’s home, the workplace or in a public space, and a family member, colleague, or a passerby may be the only one present.
The American Heart Association says there are 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year in the U.S. Nearly 90% are fatal.
Hamlin’s story has fostered a heightened interest for everyday people to learn CPR and how to operate an AED. Many places of business have AEDs at the ready.
If you’re interested in CPR or AED training or a refresher course, the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association list available local classes on their websites. They're offered at several locations.
