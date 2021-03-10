If colorectal cancer spreads to the liver, liver surgery is the standard treatment. Problem is, only one-third of patients are candidates.
But luckily, there's another option.
Carole Motycka loves hiking and traveling with her four sons and husband. But when she went to the emergency room for shoulder pain, the doctor found something else.
“And he said, 'I believe your liver is full of tumors.' He said in my right lobe there were just too many to count," Motycka said.
Carole was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer that had spread to her liver. Doctors had to install a pump that delivered chemo straight to the liver.
“The side effects of this pump, that can kill the cancer, but can also cause some damage to the biliary tree. And as a result Carole developed liver failure," said Dr. Cristiano Quintini, director of the Liver Transplant Program at the Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland clinic researchers have developed a new protocol if a colorectal cancer patient goes into liver failure - a liver transplant.
“There’s a huge survival advantage by adding liver transplantation as a treatment option for those patients," Quintini said.
Carole’s church put a note in the bulletin about her need for a donor, and like a miracle, Jason, a man from church she barely knew, offered up part of his liver.
"I didn’t know that I would get to see Drew graduate from high school, but I get that opportunity now, because of what Jason has given to me," Motycka said.
Both recovered quickly, and are doing well.
"Everything’s back to normal, but now somebody else gets that chance to also be perfectly fine and be normal again," said Jason Stechschulte.
A study from Norway shows that liver transplantation had a five-year survival rate of 60% for these patients.