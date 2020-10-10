Psychologist and OCD expert Dr. Amanda Sellers shared her studies and provided clarity on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) for World Mental Health Day.
Sellers broke down the causes, symptoms and treatment of the disorder.
She also spoke about how OCD has many forms, separate from common forms depicted in popular culture like washing hands and repeating tasks.
"OCD is any obsessive, sticky, repetitive, looping worry," Sellers says. "And then behaviors, compulsions, that a person engages in to try to make that anxiety and stress go away."
For more information on World Mental Health Day, visit who.int.