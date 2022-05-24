WEST READING, Pa. — Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases, said monkeypox is a pox type of virus, and you may consider it in the same family as smallpox, which has been eradicated for several decades.
"Monkeypox produces a rash," Powell said. "It's usually a raised kind of larger scale rash and it does kind of ulcerate and then it scabs over."
She told 69 News that a person is infectious until the scabs fall off and that incubation is usually 7-14 days. Initial symptoms are similar to the flu.
"Fever, malaise or kind of feeling run down, headache, weakness and then people can also get enlarged lymph nodes, where they may get swelling in their necks or underneath their arms," Powell said.
Powell said it is fairly contagious and spread through close contact and respiratory droplets.
"So, you have to be fairly close to people to get this," Powell said.
She said people who have been vaccinated for smallpox have some immunity to monkeypox. At the moment, there is a small amount of vaccine, since a lot of the prior vaccines were destroyed, she said.
"We have vaccine that are available for the military," Powell said.
Powell said clusters of people might be able to get vaccinated if they were in contact with someone who has the virus. She an immunoglobulin can be used to give patients antibodies right away, and there are also antivirals.
Powell said the CDC does not expect this to be a pandemic, and she agrees. She said she does not see it being spread like other cold-like viruses.
"I think you should be aware," Powell said. "I think it's always good to know what's circulating in the different areas of the world."