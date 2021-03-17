Treatment can be tough, but now, doctors are using a flexible robotic scope to see and remove tumors in a minimally invasive way.
"I love the outdoors. I love to be constantly involved in something," said Kelly Benson.
The 50-year-old was healthy and active her entire life, until six months ago. That’s when she would suddenly double over.
"It would literally just suck the air right out of your body. The pain was that intense," she said.
Doctors found a tumor larger than a golf ball inside Kelly's colon.
"It was a benign lesion, but it was big enough that it could not be removed via an endoscopic approach," said Dr. Javier Salgado, colorectal surgeon at UPMC.
Instead, Dr. Salgado was among the first surgeons in the country to use a newly FDA approved flexible device: a robotic attachment that moves like a snake.
Although it was brand new at the time, Kelly had no reservations. She’s a machine shop plant manager and is comfortable with high-tech options.
"Automation and robotics is something I’m very familiar with," she said.
The robotic attachment allows surgeons to have better access through the rectum and colon.
"We dock it, which means it remains still, and then deploy our instruments, which have very good articulation so we can excise the lesions," Salgado said.
With this, surgeons can avoid open abdominal surgery, sparing patients weeks of recovery. Kelly was up and moving the day after the procedure, and back to work and travel right away.
"I’m right back to my normal, outgoing lively self," she said.
Although Kelly’s tumor was benign, surgeons can use the robot for the removal of cancerous lesions.