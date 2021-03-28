HARRISBURG, PA -- The Department of Health says no new COVID-19 numbers will be released this weekend because of technical issues.
New numbers from the state are normally released on Saturday.
The DOH says that due to the technical issues, the March 27th numbers will be released on Monday around noon.
It is important to know that the COVID Alert PA app may be displaying case data with Sunday's date in error.
The DOH says the most accurate COVID-19 data available is from Friday, March 26th with 1,005,167 total cases of the virus reported in Pennsylvania.