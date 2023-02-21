ALLENTOWN, Pa. — There's new life for the former Dave Phillips Music & Sound store on Allentown's east side.
Almost a year after purchasing the 622 Union Blvd. property, Thomas Walker, CEO of Action Project Management, has secured a Small Business Administration loan to convert most of the building's first floor into an American Family Care (AFC) urgent care center.
The center, located at Union Boulevard and Fenwick Street, is scheduled to open May 18, according to a news release.
Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged the SBA loan that Walker will use to renovate the space and open the urgent care center. The loan closed in mid-February.
Barber also helped Walker obtain the financing to buy the 17,000-square-foot building for $1.4 million in March 2022.
Action Project Management has since moved its offices to the second floor of the building and begun utilizing the property's warehouse space for its retail projects.
Walker, who was a missionary in Brazil for many years, said he chose to open an AFC urgent care center because he wants to serve the community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone "health-care minded," he said, "and this will be an asset to the community."
Based in Birmingham, Alabama, AFC has more than 250 urgent care centers nationwide.
Services include urgent care for adults and children, seasonal allergy treatment, express lab testing including STD testing, physical exams, X-rays and vaccinations.
Additionally, centers offer COVID-19 services such as anti-body testing, rapid testing, swab tests and walk-in vaccinations.
"Our clinics are here to provide the immediate medical care you need at a fraction of the cost you will encounter at the emergency room," a message on AFC's website reads.
The urgent care center will fill about 80% of the building's first floor. Walker plans to have medical offices fill the remaining ground-floor space.
The Allentown location of Dave Phillips Music & Sound closed in 2018, with the company moving all inventory to its remaining store on Irwin Street in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
The business sells a wide array of musical instruments and accessories and also offers music lessons, instrument repairs and instrument leasing.
"Consumers are shopping differently," general manager Bob Yale said at the time. "They're not necessarily getting out into the stores as much anymore. The internet plays a big part into a lot of buying decisions."