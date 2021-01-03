NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. A light glaze of freezing rain is also possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northampton and Lehigh. In New Jersey, Warren. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&