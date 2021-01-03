NIGHT SKY
This month, you can spot Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Venus very easily in the night sky. They're all still pretty bright.
If you have a pair of binoculars, look for Uranus on Wednesday, January 20. It'll be between the moon and Mars. Look for a small dot with a blue color.
Any clear night around the 20th works, too, but it'll be harder to locate Uranus. A free night sky app can help you figure out where to look.
And if you have a telescope, you'll be able to see a much bigger blue dot.
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
Did you know the astronauts on the space station post pictures on social media? They use satellite internet to post the content.
Recently, one of the astronauts was talking about how they're growing radishes right now.
Last radish harvest of the year! pic.twitter.com/KvzHJak0Gg— Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) December 31, 2020
They're growing different plants to see what grows best in space. This is part of a larger project because scientists will need to grow their own food on the moon and mars. These experiments on the space station are a step toward that goal.
NASA will have astronauts live on the moon as part of the goal of getting to Mars. Living on the moon is part of preparing for the mission to Mars.
NASA CALENDAR
If you're interested, here's the downloadable NASA wall calendar discussed in the interview with Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador Marty McGuire.
He posts pictures of the night sky seen through his telescope on his social media throughout the month.