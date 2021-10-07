READING, Pa. — Think of it as a road trip run by a group that's got a lot of history of its own.

"The event really is to tell people that we are the oldest county historic society in Pennsylvania," said Vicky Heffner, the education curator for the Berks History Center in Reading. "We are 152 years old."

The concept of crisscrossing historic spots dates back to the turn of the century and resurfaced more than three decades ago.

"In the 80s, Charlie Adams very much was instrumental in doing the Road Rambles for the organization, and we decided to bring them back," Heffner said. "It's a COVID-safe activity."

Beginning Friday at 2 p.m., people can swing by the Berks History Center to pick up Road Ramble tote bags to prepare for their tour.

"We've made arrangements for museums and churches to be open, that you can choose to stop at or not," Heffner explained. "There's a couple food stops as well."

The guidebook has write-ups about the tour stops, including the story of the tornado that hit Lyons in 1998.

"There's all kinds of things to enjoy in Lyons, the architecture, the Victorian part of town," said Brian Engelhardt, a trustee. "Great softball fields. What do you mean the community was wrecked? It doesn't look wrecked to me."

The tour wraps up high atop Mount Penn, overlooking the city.

"The William Penn [Memorial] Fire Tower is doing a pork platter fundraiser for their organization, and that's where our Road Ramble will be finishing up," Heffner said, "so if you've never been to the William Penn [Memorial] Fire Tower, this is the time to take a tour."

The cost to participate in the Road Ramble is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.