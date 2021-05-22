TONIGHT: Mild with clouds decreasing late. Low: 64
SUNDAY: Breezy, hot, and a bit more humid with sunshine mixing with clouds; a shower or t-storm possible late in the afternoon. High: 90
SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower or t-storm around early; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 60
BIG PICTURE
For many, this past week has been close to weather perfection: warm, sunny, comfortable days followed by cool, clear, and even more comfortable nights. Saturday was a little cloudier compared to recent days, but highs still managed to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, although dew points still weren’t too uncomfortable mostly in the middle to upper 50s. Yes, we really do need the rain, as spring rainfall deficits are approaching four inches, and Allentown and Reading have both not seen measurable rain for the last 12 days and counting now. While there’s more warmth in the forecast, a beneficial soaking rain is not. In fact, minus a few small opportunities for at best scattered showers or a thunderstorm from time to time, the largely dry pattern continues into next week. Temperatures will show some variety over the next few days, with a hot Sunday, then a much cooler Monday the forecasted progression. And those temperature swings may continue into the middle of next week, with another quick shot of hot weather by Wednesday. All the while, besides a spotty thunderstorm or two, it’s mostly dry. So be sure to keep those lawns and gardens watered, as our dry May continues.
FORECAST DETAILS
TONIGHT
We’re watching a weak upper level disturbance drop in from our north early on this evening. There will be a small window for this system to possibly spark a stray shower or t-storm, but the overwhelming majority of the area will likely not see a thing. Skies will be somewhat cloudy early on, but once the weak upper level disturbance moves away to our south and east later tonight, look for skies to turn out partly cloudy or even mostly clear. It will be another mild night as well, with lows in the mid 60s, the warmest night of this stretch so far. While it will be a little more humid as well, it won’t come close to reaching those steamy and oppressive mid-summer levels.
SUNDAY
This will be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs making a run at 90 degrees to wrap up the weekend. It will also be a bit more humid as dew points climb a few degrees above 60, although still not to the oppressive levels that we can see in the middle of summer. Look for Sunday to start off with a decent amount of sunshine followed by some cumulus clouds bubbling up during the afternoon as a cold front drops down from the north in our direction. As the front clashes with the hot and somewhat humid air in place in our region, the shower and t-storm chance will rise late in the afternoon into the evening hours. There’s still no guarantee however that we’ll get some needed rain, but this will likely be our best chance over the next three days. T-storm activity may be sparse, but a scattered strong storm is possible, especially the farther north you travel. Like Saturday, most of the day is dry, with the t-storm activity spotty and limited to late in the day.
MONDAY
Here’s our one rather cool day in this pattern, with mostly cloudy skies and those clouds and a cooler ocean breeze likely keeping temperatures much cooler than what we’ve seen lately. Monday’s highs will only be around 70 degrees, a good chance to give those air conditioners a break after the early season workout. While a shower or two is possible, the best chances likely stay to our south and west on Monday.
TUESDAY
Our Sunday front comes back as a warm front Tuesday, keeping skies mostly cloudy and bringing a slight chance for a stray shower mainly to our north and west. With the warm front moving through, it will also allow the warm temperatures to slingshot back into the area. We’re still on the “cooler” side of the front for most of the day, but that said, highs should still reach the upper 70s with perhaps a few spots getting to 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
Here comes the heat again, for another one day surge of summery 90-degree highs on Wednesday. In fact, it could be a few degrees hotter than Sunday with low 90s possibly widespread. The record high for Allentown Wednesday is 92 degrees set back in 2010 and we could get very close to tying or breaking that. Partly sunny skies are expected, with a late day or overnight cold front bringing the chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms.
THURSDAY
The cold front that moves through late Wednesday will knock temperatures back closer to seasonable levels for the latter half of the week. It appears the front will be far enough to our south and there will be enough influence from an area of high pressure building into eastern Canada that our weather will be dry with some sunshine. Look for humidity to drop back to more comfortable levels compared to Wednesday and highs to drop back into the low 80s.