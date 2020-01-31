READING, Pa. - The Humane Society of Berks County received a big donation, and the shelter paid it forward.
The Humane Society received a donation of more than 5,000 pet beds from PetSmart, which has an 870,000-square-foot distribution center in Bethel Township.
The Humane Society, in turn, offered up the beds on Friday to other shelters and animal welfare organizations, and some groups traveled from as far away as North Carolina to pick them up.
The Humane Society handed out hundreds of beds to pet owners in Berks County during events in November and December.