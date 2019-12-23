WEST READING, Pa. - The holiday rush came to a halt for drivers near Reading.
Two people were hurt in a crash that caused traffic to back up on the West Shore Bypass during the evening rush.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 422, near the Buttonwood Street Bridge, in West Reading.
Police say a sedan and pickup truck collided.
A woman who was in the car and a man who was in the truck went to the hospital. We're told they're both in stable condition.
The crash caused traffic on the bypass to back up for nearly an hour. Police say the crash led to two minor crashes, one in the westbound lanes near the Penn Street Bridge and one in the eastbound lanes.