BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Ice coated Berks County Friday morning as a storm brought sleet and freezing rain.
Many had to pull out their scrapers before heading into work.
Ice also coated branches and power lines.
We found these frigid scenes in Maidencreek Township.
The storm caused some power problems.
Met-Ed has had between 750 and 1,300 outages throughout the day.
Amity and Earl townships in eastern Berks appeared to be the hardest hit.
PPL didn't report any problems in Berks County during the storm.