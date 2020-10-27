Right Now
50°
Overcast
- Humidity: 77%
- Cloud Coverage:94%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:27:09 AM
- Sunset: 06:04:03 PM
Today
An early morning shower, mainly north and west; otherwise, clouds breaking for a little bit of sun.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers around.
Tomorrow
Clouds breaking for some sunshine.
- Exeter promotes 2 police officers to sergeant
- Northampton Area School District to remain hybrid through end of 2020
- East Penn welcomes back secondary students who opted for hybrid schedule
- Reading extends trash contract while maintaining mandate for city-wide collection
- DeSales University-WFMZ poll shows Biden widening lead in 7th District
- President Trump courts Lehigh Valley voters during swing through Pa.
- Recent COVID spike cause for concern at Penn State Health
- President Trump rallies supporters near Lancaster
- Pa. Democrats blast president ahead of Trump visit to the Lehigh Valley
- Bucks County authorities seeking public's help in fatal Nockamixon shooting
