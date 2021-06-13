There's a rocket launch from the NASA Wallops Island Rocket Launch facility on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:00 AM.
Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket will be carrying a satellite into space. The satellite will be used for United States national security.
This satellite itself is located at the top of the rocket.
Even though the rocket is launching from Virginia, you'll be able to see it from your home, if the skies were clear, 30 seconds to a minute after launch.
Normally, you'd see a white plume moving through the sky.
You'd see clouds from the exhaust of the rocket or something like this.
But for this launch, the 69 News Weather Team expects a lot of clouds in your sky, which will hide the launch.
You can always watch the launch live on NASA's Wallops Island YouTube channel. Live coverage starts at 6:30 AM.