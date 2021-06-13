There's a rocket launch from the NASA Wallops Island Rocket Launch facility on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:00 AM.

Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket will be carrying a satellite into space.  The satellite will be used for United States national security.

This satellite itself is located at the top of the rocket.  

minotaur_i_1_003_0.jpg

Even though the rocket is launching from Virginia, you'll be able to see it from your home, if the skies were clear, 30 seconds to a minute after launch.

visibility_l111_002.png

Normally, you'd see a white plume moving through the sky.

You'd see clouds from the exhaust of the rocket or something like this.

But for this launch, the 69 News Weather Team expects a lot of clouds in your sky, which will hide the launch.

You can always watch the launch live on NASA's Wallops Island YouTube channel.  Live coverage starts at 6:30 AM.