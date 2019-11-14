Blue Ridge Mountain legacies of craft and creativity take the spotlight in 2020 as Asheville, North Carolina marks four major art center openings with immersive experiences. Other new creative offerings in the coming year include full moon yoga hikes, an Art Deco food hall curated by James Beard honorees, a collaboration between Asheville’s oldest and newest breweries and a vinyl record plant with music café and bar. (Photo courtesy of ExploreAsheville.com)