Solriamfetol is a dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor shown to improve wakefulness in adults living with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea If approved by the European Commission for this indication, solriamfetol will be the only licensed therapy in Europe for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adults living with obstructive sleep apnea