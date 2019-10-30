Highlights Package Released: November 29, 2019 Press release Addendum: Due to production and logistical delays, the deluxe box set of 'Pink Floyd The Later Years' and the digital equvalent will be released on December 13, 2019. The highlights 2-LP / 1 CD package and the digital equivalent will keep the release date of November 29, 2019. -- Ultimate 16-disc collection of materials from 1987 onwards -- 'A Momentary Lapse Of Reason' updated and re-mixed by David Gilmour and Andy Jackson -- Over six hours of previously unheard audio and over seven hours of previously unseen audiovisuals from 'A Momentary Lapse Of Reason', 'The Division Bell' and 'The Endless River' albums -- Full unreleased audio and remastered films from 1989's Venice concert and 1990's special Knebworth concert: unseen for decades -- Unearthed footage of Pulse rehearsals and full-length Ian Emes film of 'The Endless River' -- First ever release of Pink Floyd's last live performance with David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright together at the 2007 Syd Barrett Tribute Concert included on Blu-ray, DVD and 7" vinyl -- New 5.1 mixes, first ever Blu-ray releases and unique 7" singles included -- Memorabilia including replica tour programs, a lyric book and a 60-page photo book -- 2-LP / 1CD highlights package to be released on November 29, 2019