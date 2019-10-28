NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30,2019.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


2.42%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.26%

3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 

1.90%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 


1.71%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 


0.74%

6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.66%

7) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 


0.62%

8) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.60%

9) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.57%

10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.55%




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Credit Default Swaps


24.87%

SUBTOTAL


24.87%

Industrial



Communications - Media


3.16%

Energy


3.08%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.88%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


2.81%

Basic


2.68%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


1.95%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


1.76%

Capital Goods


1.61%

Services


1.22%

Technology


1.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.76%

Transportation - Services


0.72%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.23%

Other Industrial


0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


24.36%

Financial Institutions



Banking


3.06%

Finance


1.01%

Other Finance


0.69%

Insurance


0.65%

REITS


0.51%

Brokerage


0.14%

SUBTOTAL


6.06%

Utility



Electric


0.82%

SUBTOTAL


0.82%

SUBTOTAL


56.11%

Global Governments


11.51%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Credit Default Swaps


0.76%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


7.44%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.75%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.68%

Agency Fixed Rate


0.63%

SUBTOTAL


9.50%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


3.00%

Insurance


1.96%

REITS


0.57%

SUBTOTAL


5.53%

Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.64%

Technology


0.59%

Energy


0.51%

Basic


0.48%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.31%

Capital Goods


0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.18%

Other Industrial


0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.13%

Communications - Media


0.12%

Services


0.07%

Transportation - Airlines


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


3.75%

SUBTOTAL


9.28%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


6.28%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.79%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


8.26%

Interest Rate Futures


6.24%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


1.31%

Capital Goods


0.64%

Technology


0.49%

Services


0.46%

Energy


0.40%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.11%

Communications - Media


0.10%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.10%

Other Industrial


0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


4.26%

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.12%

Finance


0.10%

SUBTOTAL


0.22%

SUBTOTAL


4.48%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.85%

Basic


0.78%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.36%

Energy


0.35%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.30%

Other Industrial


0.09%

Capital Goods


0.09%

Transportation - Services


0.04%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.04%

Transportation - Airlines


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


2.92%

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.16%

REITS


0.14%

Finance


0.05%

Insurance


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.36%

Utility



Electric


0.23%

SUBTOTAL


0.23%

SUBTOTAL


3.51%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries


2.34%

Common Stocks


1.68%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.73%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate


0.32%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.19%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


1.25%

Total Return Swaps


0.85%

Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.49%

SUBTOTAL


0.49%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.49%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.48%

SUBTOTAL


0.48%

Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions


0.29%

Utility


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.31%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.25%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


0.14%

SUBTOTAL


0.14%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


0.08%

SUBTOTAL


0.08%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds


0.06%

Warrants


0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.02%

Put Options Written


-0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.63%

Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


8.11%

U.S. Treasury Bills


2.64%

Cash


1.22%

Governments - Treasuries


0.60%

Commercial Paper


0.16%

SUBTOTAL


12.73%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-6.27%

Swaps Offsets


-32.78%

SUBTOTAL


-39.05%

Total


100.00%




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


66.06%

Brazil


3.84%

Indonesia


3.03%

United Kingdom


2.06%

Canada


1.55%

France


1.44%

Luxembourg


1.41%

Netherlands


1.27%

Egypt


1.10%

Italy


0.97%

Colombia


0.92%

Dominican Republic


0.89%

Switzerland


0.86%

Nigeria


0.86%

Spain


0.85%

Turkey


0.82%

Argentina


0.78%

Russia


0.74%

Mexico


0.65%

Ireland


0.62%

Ukraine


0.57%

Ecuador


0.47%

Bahrain


0.47%

Kenya


0.47%

Oman


0.44%

Ivory Coast


0.44%

Sri Lanka


0.41%

Zambia


0.36%

Finland


0.35%

India


0.32%

Angola


0.31%

United Arab Emirates


0.31%

Mongolia


0.29%

Gabon


0.27%

Honduras


0.27%

Sweden


0.26%

Bermuda


0.25%

Senegal


0.25%

Lebanon


0.22%

Norway


0.19%

South Africa


0.19%

China


0.18%

Denmark


0.16%

Hong Kong


0.16%

Jamaica


0.16%

Germany


0.16%

Macau


0.16%

El Salvador


0.16%

Cayman Islands


0.14%

Cameroon


0.12%

Australia


0.10%

Ghana


0.09%

Virgin Islands (BVI)


0.09%

Peru


0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago


0.08%

Venezuela


0.07%

Kazakhstan


0.07%

Iraq


0.06%

Jordan


0.06%

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.02%

Pakistan


0.02%

Chile


0.02%

Total Investments


100.00%




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


95.84%

Brazilian Real


2.27%

Japanese Yen


0.83%

Egypt Pound


0.52%

Russian Rubles


0.49%

Indian Rupee


0.30%

Nigerian Naira


0.24%

Argentine Peso


0.05%

Canadian Dollar


0.05%

Colombian Peso


0.04%

Mexican Peso


0.02%

Swiss Franc


0.01%

Great British Pound


0.01%

South Korean Won


0.01%

New Turkish Lira


0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar


0.01%

South African Rand


0.01%

Norwegian Krone


-0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah


-0.04%

Euro


-0.66%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


6.70%

AA


1.33%

A


1.90%

BBB


16.85%

BB


25.00%

B


20.95%

CCC


6.11%

CC


0.25%

C


0.12%

D


0.01%

Not Rated


5.36%

Short Term Investments


11.52%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.63%

N/A


4.53%

Total


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


19.26%

1 to 5 years


44.16%

5 to 10 years


26.74%

10 to 20 years


5.51%

20 to 30 years


2.42%

More Than 30 years


0.21%

Other


1.70%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.27%

Average Bond Price:


103.17

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


43.35%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


43.35%

Average Maturity:


4.96  Years

Effective Duration:


3.66  Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,135.44 Million

Net Asset Value:


$13.16

Number of Holdings:


1370

Portfolio Turnover:


40%




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.










The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

 