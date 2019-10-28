NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30,2019.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
2.42%
2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21
2.26%
3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24
1.90%
4) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.71%
5) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30
0.74%
6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29
0.66%
7) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29
0.62%
8) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.60%
9) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24
0.57%
10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24
0.55%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Credit Default Swaps
24.87%
SUBTOTAL
24.87%
Industrial
Communications - Media
3.16%
Energy
3.08%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.88%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
2.81%
Basic
2.68%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
1.95%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
1.76%
Capital Goods
1.61%
Services
1.22%
Technology
1.09%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.76%
Transportation - Services
0.72%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.23%
Other Industrial
0.23%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
24.36%
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.06%
Finance
1.01%
Other Finance
0.69%
Insurance
0.65%
REITS
0.51%
Brokerage
0.14%
SUBTOTAL
6.06%
Utility
Electric
0.82%
SUBTOTAL
0.82%
SUBTOTAL
56.11%
Global Governments
11.51%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Credit Default Swaps
0.76%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
7.44%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.75%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.68%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.63%
SUBTOTAL
9.50%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.00%
Insurance
1.96%
REITS
0.57%
SUBTOTAL
5.53%
Industrial
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.64%
Technology
0.59%
Energy
0.51%
Basic
0.48%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.37%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.31%
Capital Goods
0.19%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.18%
Other Industrial
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.13%
Communications - Media
0.12%
Services
0.07%
Transportation - Airlines
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
3.75%
SUBTOTAL
9.28%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
6.28%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.79%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
8.26%
Interest Rate Futures
6.24%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.31%
Capital Goods
0.64%
Technology
0.49%
Services
0.46%
Energy
0.40%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.23%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.22%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.11%
Communications - Media
0.10%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.10%
Other Industrial
0.09%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
4.26%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.12%
Finance
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
4.48%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.85%
Basic
0.78%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.36%
Energy
0.35%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.30%
Other Industrial
0.09%
Capital Goods
0.09%
Transportation - Services
0.04%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.04%
Transportation - Airlines
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
2.92%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.16%
REITS
0.14%
Finance
0.05%
Insurance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.36%
Utility
Electric
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
3.51%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
2.34%
Common Stocks
1.68%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.73%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.32%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.19%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
1.25%
Total Return Swaps
0.85%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.49%
SUBTOTAL
0.49%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.49%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.48%
SUBTOTAL
0.48%
Preferred Stocks
Financial Institutions
0.29%
Utility
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.31%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.25%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.14%
SUBTOTAL
0.14%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
0.08%
SUBTOTAL
0.08%
Local Governments - Regional Bonds
0.06%
Warrants
0.02%
Whole Loan Trusts
Performing Asset
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.02%
Put Options Written
-0.01%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.63%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
8.11%
U.S. Treasury Bills
2.64%
Cash
1.22%
Governments - Treasuries
0.60%
Commercial Paper
0.16%
SUBTOTAL
12.73%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-6.27%
Swaps Offsets
-32.78%
SUBTOTAL
-39.05%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
66.06%
Brazil
3.84%
Indonesia
3.03%
United Kingdom
2.06%
Canada
1.55%
France
1.44%
Luxembourg
1.41%
Netherlands
1.27%
Egypt
1.10%
Italy
0.97%
Colombia
0.92%
Dominican Republic
0.89%
Switzerland
0.86%
Nigeria
0.86%
Spain
0.85%
Turkey
0.82%
Argentina
0.78%
Russia
0.74%
Mexico
0.65%
Ireland
0.62%
Ukraine
0.57%
Ecuador
0.47%
Bahrain
0.47%
Kenya
0.47%
Oman
0.44%
Ivory Coast
0.44%
Sri Lanka
0.41%
Zambia
0.36%
Finland
0.35%
India
0.32%
Angola
0.31%
United Arab Emirates
0.31%
Mongolia
0.29%
Gabon
0.27%
Honduras
0.27%
Sweden
0.26%
Bermuda
0.25%
Senegal
0.25%
Lebanon
0.22%
Norway
0.19%
South Africa
0.19%
China
0.18%
Denmark
0.16%
Hong Kong
0.16%
Jamaica
0.16%
Germany
0.16%
Macau
0.16%
El Salvador
0.16%
Cayman Islands
0.14%
Cameroon
0.12%
Australia
0.10%
Ghana
0.09%
Virgin Islands (BVI)
0.09%
Peru
0.09%
Trinidad & Tobago
0.08%
Venezuela
0.07%
Kazakhstan
0.07%
Iraq
0.06%
Jordan
0.06%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.02%
Pakistan
0.02%
Chile
0.02%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
95.84%
Brazilian Real
2.27%
Japanese Yen
0.83%
Egypt Pound
0.52%
Russian Rubles
0.49%
Indian Rupee
0.30%
Nigerian Naira
0.24%
Argentine Peso
0.05%
Canadian Dollar
0.05%
Colombian Peso
0.04%
Mexican Peso
0.02%
Swiss Franc
0.01%
Great British Pound
0.01%
South Korean Won
0.01%
New Turkish Lira
0.01%
Taiwan New Dollar
0.01%
South African Rand
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
-0.01%
Indonesian Rupiah
-0.04%
Euro
-0.66%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
6.70%
AA
1.33%
A
1.90%
BBB
16.85%
BB
25.00%
B
20.95%
CCC
6.11%
CC
0.25%
C
0.12%
D
0.01%
Not Rated
5.36%
Short Term Investments
11.52%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.63%
N/A
4.53%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
19.26%
1 to 5 years
44.16%
5 to 10 years
26.74%
10 to 20 years
5.51%
20 to 30 years
2.42%
More Than 30 years
0.21%
Other
1.70%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.27%
Average Bond Price:
103.17
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
43.35%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
43.35%
Average Maturity:
4.96 Years
Effective Duration:
3.66 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,135.44 Million
Net Asset Value:
$13.16
Number of Holdings:
1370
Portfolio Turnover:
40%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.