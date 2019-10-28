NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30,2019.


AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.








Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.56%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.22%

3) Massachusetts School Building Authority  (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32

2.01%

4) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The)  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

1.98%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.71%

6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.68%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.64%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.61%

9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.50%

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.47%




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


18.40%

Airport


8.84%

Toll Roads/Transit


7.33%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


4.94%

Electric Utility


4.83%

Water & Sewer


3.00%

Prepay Energy


2.65%

Higher Education - Public


1.73%

Port


1.51%

Tobacco Securitization


1.47%

Industrial Development - Utility


1.02%

Higher Education - Private


0.59%

Senior Living


0.27%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


0.27%

Industrial Development - Industry


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


57.04%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


18.99%

State G.O.


6.60%

Local G.O.


3.69%

Tax-Supported State Lease


2.38%

Assessment District


2.09%

Tax-Supported Local Lease


0.58%

SUBTOTAL


34.33%

Prerefunded/ETM


6.98%

Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


0.87%

SUBTOTAL


0.87%

Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed


0.78%

SUBTOTAL


0.78%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

New York


11.68%

California


10.53%

Pennsylvania


8.22%

New Jersey


7.73%

Illinois


7.66%

Michigan


6.81%

Connecticut


5.35%

Texas


4.93%

Florida


4.27%

South Carolina


3.06%

Massachusetts


2.41%

Alabama


2.40%

Nebraska


1.98%

Wisconsin


1.68%

North Carolina


1.60%

Tennessee


1.57%

Minnesota


1.49%

Oklahoma


1.47%

Colorado


1.25%

Utah


1.19%

Hawaii


1.15%

Maryland


1.11%

Georgia


1.10%

District of Columbia


0.98%

Ohio


0.92%

Guam


0.87%

Kansas


0.85%

Kentucky


0.84%

Oregon


0.76%

Arizona


0.67%

West Virginia


0.66%

Puerto Rico


0.48%

Washington


0.39%

Louisiana


0.36%

Arkansas


0.32%

Indiana


0.20%

Iowa


0.19%

Other


0.87%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


7.99%

AA


29.67%

A


38.25%

BBB


12.96%

BB


1.54%

B


0.19%

CC


0.26%

D


0.00%

Not Rated


1.29%

Pre-refunded Bonds


6.98%

Short-Term Investments


0.87%

Total Investments


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


0.87%

1 to 5 years


0.94%

5 to 10 years


14.97%

10 to 20 years


43.33%

20 to 30 years


35.13%

More Than 30 years


4.76%

Other


0.00%

Total Investments


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


10.32%

Average Coupon:


5.12%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.37%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


3.94%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.95%

Total Fund Leverage:


39.26%*

Average Effective Maturity:


5.57  Years

Effective Duration:


4.92  Years

Total Net Assets:


$439.14 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$15.28

Number of Holdings:


171

Portfolio Turnover:


22%




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.94% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.00% in issued and outstanding APS,34.95%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.370% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 