Health Insurance Agents thinking of getting contracted with Oscar, should get on track early because they are looking to establish a National Footprint moving forward. Backed by the well-established Alphabet Company (Google's parent company), Oscar Health is a new option in many areas for health insurance consumers throughout Florida and 14 other states, including New York, California, and Texas. With Oscar Health going against the grain and aggressively expanding in more competitive areas like Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, and Tampa Florida.