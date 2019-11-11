NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.0 billion as of October 31, 2019, an increase of $1.1 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2019. The increase in assets under management from September 30, 2019 was due to market appreciation of $967 million and net inflows of $333 million, partially offset by distributions of $186 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Market
Appreciation
AUM
By investment vehicle:
9/30/2019
Net Flows
(Depreciation)
Distributions
10/31/2019
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$10,305
$95
$132
($101)
$10,431
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,985
(200)
116
-
5,901
Advisory
15,243
35
244
-
15,522
Total Institutional Accounts
31,533
(70)
492
(101)
31,854
Open-end Funds
29,598
402
440
(43)
30,397
Closed-end Funds
9,707
1
35
(42)
9,701
Total AUM
$70,838
$333
$967
($186)
$71,952
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.