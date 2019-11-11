BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of October 2019.
Oct-19
Sept-19
Oct-18
Sequential
Year-over-
Retail Segment
OTC Trading Volume(1)
$
171.9
$
151.5
$
231.2
13.5
%
(25.6)
%
OTC Average Daily Volume
$
7.5
$
7.2
$
10.1
4.2
%
(25.7)
%
12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)
120,807
118,751
127,054
1.7
%
(4.9)
%
3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)
74,461
72,909
70,225
2.1
%
6.0
%
Futures Segment
Number of Futures Contracts
594,021
603,382
814,345
(1.6)
%
(27.1)
%
Futures Average Daily Contracts
25,827
30,169
35,406
(14.4)
%
(27.1)
%
12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2)
7,289
7,406
7,806
(1.6)
%
(6.6)
%
All volume figures reported in billions.
Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com.
This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.
About GAIN
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.