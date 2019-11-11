Investco_blue_Logo.jpg
ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,195.2 billion, an increase of 0.9% versus previous month-end.  The increase was driven by favorable market returns, foreign exchange, and reinvested distributions, partially offset by outflows in long-term AUM, money market, and non-management fee earning AUM. FX increased AUM by $5.0 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,184.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $906.1 billion.

 

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed

Income

Balanced

Money

Market

Alternatives

October 31, 2019 (a)

$1,195.2

$567.9

$282.0

$65.4

$94.1

$185.8

September 30, 2019

$1,184.4

$556.8

$281.1

$63.8

$97.7

$185.0

August 31, 2019

$1,175.1

$552.3

$276.7

$63.5

$96.7

$185.9

July 31, 2019

$1,198.7

$572.9

$274.3

$64.7

$99.2

$187.6

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

October 31, 2019 (a)

$911.6

$366.0

$220.8

$64.6

$94.1

$166.1

September 30, 2019

$907.0

$360.2

$220.4

$63.0

$97.7

$165.7

August 31, 2019

$905.3

$359.9

$218.9

$62.7

$96.7

$167.1

July 31, 2019

$924.3

$374.7

$217.1

$63.9

$99.2

$169.4

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

October 31, 2019 (a)

$283.6

$201.9

$61.2

$0.8

$0.0

$19.7

September 30, 2019

$277.4

$196.6

$60.7

$0.8

$0.0

$19.3

August 31, 2019

$269.8

$192.4

$57.8

$0.8

$0.0

$18.8

July 31, 2019

$274.4

$198.2

$57.2

$0.8

$0.0

$18.2


a)  Preliminary – subject to adjustment.       

b)  Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

 

About Invesco Ltd.
 Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

 