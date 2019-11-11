ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,195.2 billion, an increase of 0.9% versus previous month-end. The increase was driven by favorable market returns, foreign exchange, and reinvested distributions, partially offset by outflows in long-term AUM, money market, and non-management fee earning AUM. FX increased AUM by $5.0 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,184.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $906.1 billion.
Total Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Income
Balanced
Money
Market
Alternatives
October 31, 2019 (a)
$1,195.2
$567.9
$282.0
$65.4
$94.1
$185.8
September 30, 2019
$1,184.4
$556.8
$281.1
$63.8
$97.7
$185.0
August 31, 2019
$1,175.1
$552.3
$276.7
$63.5
$96.7
$185.9
July 31, 2019
$1,198.7
$572.9
$274.3
$64.7
$99.2
$187.6
Active (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
October 31, 2019 (a)
$911.6
$366.0
$220.8
$64.6
$94.1
$166.1
September 30, 2019
$907.0
$360.2
$220.4
$63.0
$97.7
$165.7
August 31, 2019
$905.3
$359.9
$218.9
$62.7
$96.7
$167.1
July 31, 2019
$924.3
$374.7
$217.1
$63.9
$99.2
$169.4
Passive (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
October 31, 2019 (a)
$283.6
$201.9
$61.2
$0.8
$0.0
$19.7
September 30, 2019
$277.4
$196.6
$60.7
$0.8
$0.0
$19.3
August 31, 2019
$269.8
$192.4
$57.8
$0.8
$0.0
$18.8
July 31, 2019
$274.4
$198.2
$57.2
$0.8
$0.0
$18.2
a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.